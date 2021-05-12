Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Up 130.4% Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $301.49 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 130.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,700,325,254 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.