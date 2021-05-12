Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. Holders Technology has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

Get Holders Technology alerts:

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.