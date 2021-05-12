Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. Holders Technology has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75).
About Holders Technology
