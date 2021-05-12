Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $27.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit