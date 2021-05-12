Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $27.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

