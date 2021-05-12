Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $73,700.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

