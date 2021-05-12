Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

