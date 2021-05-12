Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.