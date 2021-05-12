Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

