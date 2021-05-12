Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 25,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

