Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,820 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 329,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.