Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 719,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,557. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

