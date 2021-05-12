Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,085 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.75. 101,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,782. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit