Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,085 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.75. 101,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,782. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

