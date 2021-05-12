Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of BBCA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,668. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.