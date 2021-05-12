Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.