Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.84. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 44,108 shares trading hands.

The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $880,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.