Humaniq Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $184,029.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

