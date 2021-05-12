Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55,204.49 or 1.01748227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $16,159.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

