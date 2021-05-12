Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE CHS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

