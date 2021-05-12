Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,600 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 572,057 shares of company stock worth $21,269,002 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

