Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 51,500 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

