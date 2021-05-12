Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWEN. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

