Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

