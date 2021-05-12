IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average of $201.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.