iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 191,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,741. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

