ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

