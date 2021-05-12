Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $701.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $701.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.00600141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.18 or 0.01261796 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

