Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $6.82 on Wednesday, hitting $409.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

