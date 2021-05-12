Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,434 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $11.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,320. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.62 and a 200-day moving average of $410.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

