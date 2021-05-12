Ieq Capital LLC Sells 36,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,158 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 638,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

