IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.81

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $52.82. IES shares last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 73,012 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last ninety days. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

