IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 971 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

