IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

IJK stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

