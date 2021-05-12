IFP Advisors Inc Has $786,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

