IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

