IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,278 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.