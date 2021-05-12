IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,038 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

