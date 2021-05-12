ImageCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $177,073.10 and approximately $53.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00604359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00247412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.84 or 0.01182330 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033965 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,334,903 coins and its circulating supply is 5,215,903 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

