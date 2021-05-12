ImageCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,039.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 149.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $51,039.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,136,264 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

