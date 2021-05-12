IMI (IMIAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2021 – IMI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/27/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/27/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – IMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

IMIAY remained flat at $$44.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.35. IMI plc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

