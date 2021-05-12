ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of ICCC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.14. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

