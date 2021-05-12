Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.