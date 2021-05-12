Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of IBA stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
