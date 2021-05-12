Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit