Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 568,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

