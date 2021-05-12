ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit