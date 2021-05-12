ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.