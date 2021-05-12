(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.10 ($16.59) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.54 ($13.57).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

