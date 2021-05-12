Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 312,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of IR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

