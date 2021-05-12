InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Capitalization Reaches $404,617.44

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $404,617.44 and $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 113.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.43 or 0.00716664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00018392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.72 or 0.02022931 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,404,004 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

