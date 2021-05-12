Insider Buying: AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider Andrea Slattery purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,565.00 ($21,117.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company offers financial advice and platform administration services, unit linked superannuation products, and retirement income and managed investment products for individuals; and residential mortgages, residential and investment property home loans, deposits, transaction banking services, SMSF products, and loans to AMP-aligned financial adviser practices through digital, online, and phone channels, as well as through financial advisers and home loan brokers.

