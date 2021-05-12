Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 1,927.50 ($25.18) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,962.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,447.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

