Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Wendy Stops bought 2,500 shares of Blackmores stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$68.20 ($48.72) per share, with a total value of A$170,505.00 ($121,789.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Blackmores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

