Insider Buying: BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ollie Oliveira bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

Shares of BRWM opened at GBX 682.40 ($8.92) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 311 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 541.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.