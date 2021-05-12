Insider Buying: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) EVP Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

